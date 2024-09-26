5,129 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after buying an additional 1,756,189 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $7,631,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 404,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,612 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16,334.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 290,588 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.81.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $2,612,553.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,439,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,470,836.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,747,271 shares of company stock valued at $64,316,868 in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 2.1 %

CG opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

