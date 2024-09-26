Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,311 Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 911.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

AMKR stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

