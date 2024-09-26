Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $217,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,514,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Pure Storage by 284.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 41,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.11, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.93.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $450,709.65. Following the sale, the executive now owns 94,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,578.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,072 shares of company stock valued at $24,307,792 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.