Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.00

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 7808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.