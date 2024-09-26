Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $128.68

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $128.68 and last traded at $129.51, with a volume of 138023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.10.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHRD

Chord Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.31 and a 200 day moving average of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $902.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 61,650.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.