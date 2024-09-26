Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Trading Down 3.1%

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $150.58 and last traded at $150.72. Approximately 145,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,639,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.26.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 12,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $1,700,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 12,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $1,700,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,784.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,590 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Targa Resources by 17.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

