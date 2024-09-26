Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Down 2.7%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $32.79. 1,442,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,492,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,344,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,011,765,000 after buying an additional 684,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,813,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,343,849,000 after purchasing an additional 714,346 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 96.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,518,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843,193 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,464,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,476,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,668,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,127,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245,046 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

