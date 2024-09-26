iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sets New 52-Week High at $126.33

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $126.33 and last traded at $126.09, with a volume of 142235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.35.
The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.08 and its 200 day moving average is $117.61.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
