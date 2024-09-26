iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sets New 52-Week High at $126.33

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $126.33 and last traded at $126.09, with a volume of 142235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.35.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.08 and its 200 day moving average is $117.61.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,586,000 after buying an additional 382,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,001,000 after purchasing an additional 355,054 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,274,000 after purchasing an additional 707,159 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 528,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,451,000 after purchasing an additional 61,362 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after buying an additional 86,339 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

