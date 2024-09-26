Stride (NYSE:LRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.28

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.28 and last traded at $85.19, with a volume of 46302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

Stride Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Stride’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

