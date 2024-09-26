iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Hits New 12-Month High at $120.37

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $120.37 and last traded at $120.18, with a volume of 10161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.41.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.38.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

