Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $94.01

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $94.01, but opened at $101.95. Baidu shares last traded at $102.78, with a volume of 5,580,093 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $31,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $67,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

