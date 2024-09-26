Short Interest in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Decreases By 38.3%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 178,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareMax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,424,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 539,544 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in CareMax by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 374,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 246,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:CMAX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,728. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.75. CareMax has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $85.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About CareMax

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($10.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.51) by ($2.97). The firm had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.53 million. CareMax had a negative return on equity of 175.40% and a negative net margin of 99.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareMax will post -36.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

