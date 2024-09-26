VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for about 1.3% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned 6.53% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $98.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.01.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1213 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th.

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

