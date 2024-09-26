Short Interest in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Decreases By 55.4%

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalyst Bancorp stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Free Report) by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,912 shares during the period. Catalyst Bancorp makes up 2.5% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 3.54% of Catalyst Bancorp worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Bancorp alerts:

Catalyst Bancorp Price Performance

CLST traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190. Catalyst Bancorp has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CLST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.