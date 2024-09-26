7,269 Shares in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WS. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Steel by 845.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 42.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Steel Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of WS opened at $35.94 on Thursday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $911.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.30 million. Worthington Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

