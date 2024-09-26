Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSI. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 40,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $412,269.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,862,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,309.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 20,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $194,764.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,578.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 40,498 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $412,269.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,862,997 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,309.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,210 shares of company stock worth $5,179,362 in the last three months. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RSI stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

