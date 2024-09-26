1,827 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ITT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in ITT by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

ITT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $147.97 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

