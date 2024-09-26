21,552 Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Xerox by 155.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 30,127.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Xerox Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.69%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

