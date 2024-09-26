Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $257,000 in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 505,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 160,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,839,000 after acquiring an additional 147,505 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 424,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 79,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 593.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 53,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

In other news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $52,805.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,275 shares in the company, valued at $16,147,088.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,324 shares of company stock worth $98,717 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of FLGT opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $633.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.45. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 56.22%. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

