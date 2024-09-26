Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 15,505 Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.27 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 43.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bain Capital Specialty Finance

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.