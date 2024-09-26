Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $255,000 Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Motco lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 172,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43,283.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMK opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

