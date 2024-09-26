Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 2,642.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 355.6% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital raised Global Ship Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

GSL stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $903.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.19. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.90% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

