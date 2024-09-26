Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,575 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 39.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 170,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 48,675 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 20,152.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,995,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940,943 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Mattel by 8.5% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 93,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Price Performance

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.77 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. Mattel’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAT

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.