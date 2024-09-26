Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $277,000 Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 48,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $144.91 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.04 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $480.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $479,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at $66,523,062.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,189. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSI Systems

About OSI Systems

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.