Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $281,000 in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,570 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $135,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. OTR Global assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $75,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $736,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

