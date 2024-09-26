Magnetar Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,413 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $148,823,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,673,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,995,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Doximity by 250.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 621,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Price Performance

DOCS stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $42.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $126.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCS. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,820.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at $287,529.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at $10,836,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,820.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,529.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,951 shares of company stock worth $1,271,018. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

