Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 365,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 71,549 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 203.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 42,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 282,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $783.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.26. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $28.82.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

About The RMR Group

(Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.