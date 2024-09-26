Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Potbelly at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBPB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Potbelly by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Potbelly by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Potbelly by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBPB shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Potbelly in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Potbelly from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Potbelly has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Potbelly Price Performance

Potbelly stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Potbelly Co. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Potbelly had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme bought 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $154,868.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,561,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,340,340.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Potbelly Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

