Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Up 18.3%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 657,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,450,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $758.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.99% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,008.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,262,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426,580 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,912,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,709 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,311,000 after purchasing an additional 850,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,899,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 722,924 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

