XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Up 12.7%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 8,480,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 12,893,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPEV. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

XPeng Trading Up 11.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Natixis purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in XPeng by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in XPeng by 2,615.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

