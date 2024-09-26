Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,495 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 408.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Donaldson by 1,372.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Trading Down 1.3 %

Donaldson stock opened at $72.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.84. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,056,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,310 shares of company stock worth $8,092,999. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

