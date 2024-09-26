CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,421,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,920,987 shares.The stock last traded at $76.76 and had previously closed at $74.49.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.38.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,012 shares of company stock worth $14,803,843. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $814,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in CarMax by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in CarMax by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in CarMax by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

