Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,599,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 7,735,312 shares.The stock last traded at $26.08 and had previously closed at $23.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Li Auto from $21.60 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Li Auto

Li Auto Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 1,707.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 58.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.