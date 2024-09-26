Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Shares Gap Down to $22.71

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.71, but opened at $22.17. Atlas Energy Solutions shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 76,114 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on AESI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $166,620.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 943,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,338,082.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 30,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $588,254.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,499,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,999,000.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $166,620.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 943,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,338,082.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,713 shares of company stock valued at $510,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 9,759.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,968 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 775.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,699,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 637,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 636,785 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

