Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $65.62

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.62, but opened at $64.09. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $62.30, with a volume of 76,929 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Nabors Industries Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $589.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52). The company had revenue of $742.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.91 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.10%. Nabors Industries’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 62.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 92.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

