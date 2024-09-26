Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,481 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 8,169 shares.The stock last traded at $25.71 and had previously closed at $25.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYAX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Nayax alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NYAX

Nayax Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $821.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the first quarter worth approximately $9,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the first quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Nayax during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nayax during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.