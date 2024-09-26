First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Shares Gap Down to $16.43

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.43, but opened at $16.00. First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 24,367 shares.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $558.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 95.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 219.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 43.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 39,093 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

