Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,427,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 3,503,847 shares.The stock last traded at $3.60 and had previously closed at $2.91.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $955.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13 and a beta of -0.02.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

