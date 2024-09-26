Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 96,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 106,667 shares.The stock last traded at $3.50 and had previously closed at $3.33.

EVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evotec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Evotec by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 114,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,156 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

