Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down to $18.67

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.67, but opened at $18.12. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 6,349 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 31.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

