Short Interest in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Declines By 75.6%

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the August 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BUFC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,869. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $35.11 and a 12-month high of $38.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

