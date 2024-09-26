BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 44.7% in September

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the August 31st total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BrainsWay by 583.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 149,740 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 324,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 88,593 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 30,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,959. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $137.94 million, a P/E ratio of -91.77 and a beta of 1.25.

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. BrainsWay had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BrainsWay will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BrainsWay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Monday, September 16th.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

