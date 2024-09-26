Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Short Interest Down 90.8% in September

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the August 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Trading Down 14.1 %

Cardio Diagnostics stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,051. Cardio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

