byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

byNordic Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.40 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081. byNordic Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On byNordic Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYNO. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in byNordic Acquisition by 832.0% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 405,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 361,957 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in byNordic Acquisition by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 358,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,215,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

