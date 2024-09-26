Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases Shares of 139,536 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 139,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WERN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

