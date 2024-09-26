Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 2,053 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.17% of Quaker Chemical worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,226,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 20,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $166.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.85 and its 200 day moving average is $179.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.63. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.67 and a fifty-two week high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $463.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

