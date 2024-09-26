Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.03 Million Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of CVB Financial worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,694,000 after buying an additional 1,994,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CVB Financial by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,399,000 after purchasing an additional 816,176 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in CVB Financial by 368.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 721,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 567,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,701,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,014,000 after purchasing an additional 176,694 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $50,751.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVBF. Stephens boosted their price target on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

CVB Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

