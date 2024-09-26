Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 1.1 %

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.68. The company had a trading volume of 53,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,679. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$11.09 and a 12 month high of C$15.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$256.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.10 million. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 32.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.5599315 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peyto Exploration & Development

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$250,660.00. In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 57,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total transaction of C$832,845.55. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$250,660.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,775 shares of company stock worth $608,667 and have sold 267,641 shares worth $3,893,311. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEY. CIBC dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.55.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

