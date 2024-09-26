McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Gap Down to $505.00

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $505.00, but opened at $487.49. McKesson shares last traded at $479.14, with a volume of 869,078 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their target price on McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.36.
McKesson Trading Down 0.3 %
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $669,326,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 3,621.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after acquiring an additional 340,007 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,510,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,392,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 134.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,850,000 after purchasing an additional 126,567 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
