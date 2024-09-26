Electroneum Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $32.13 million and approximately $594,700.75 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,424,505 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

